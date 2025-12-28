The Hollywood Legend Who Made Laura Dern Agree To Star In Jurassic Park

One of Laura Dern's more high-profile roles was playing Dr. Ellie Sattler in Steven Spielberg's 1993 adventure film "Jurassic Park." Dr. Sattler was a paleobotanist who had been invited by the Burl Ives-like John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) to visit his soon-to-open zoo on a remote island off the coast of Costa Rica. Hammond had, thanks to some genetic tinkering, found a way to clone and resurrect long-extinct dinosaurs, and hoped to display them in a Disneyland-like Jurassic Park. Sattler was there to give her approval on the endeavor, but, to Hammond's dismay, rejected the idea. It seemed that a Jurassic Park is inviting chaos.

And, of course, when the dinosaurs escape their pens and wreak havoc on the island, she is right. Dern was given a lot of action-hero activities in "Jurassic Park," having to sneak around the island surviving, re-starting crashed systems, and encountering severed body parts. Her character was resolute, intelligent, and brave. Dern reprised the role in several "Jurassic Park" sequels.

But she almost didn't take the part. While working on a resurrected dinosaur thriller sounds fun, Dern wasn't sure if it was the kind of picture she wanted to appear in. She wasn't familiar with the Michael Crichton novel on which the script was based, and wanted to do some more research before accepting an invitation to audition. On a recent episode of the "Smartless" podcast, Dern revealed that a fellow actor convinced her to forego the research and just accept. She had met Nicolas Cage on the set of David Lynch's "Wild at Heart" and it was Cage who told her that dinosaurs come back to life, and that was enough to jump in with both feet.