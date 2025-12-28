The Time Happy Days Got Meta Before Audiences Knew What Meta Was

Meta-storytelling and meta-humor are huge these days, drawing from a long tradition of horror movies that got a little tongue-in-cheek and crystallizing into its current form on shows like "Community" and "Rick and Morty." Back in the 1970s and early 1980s, however, audiences weren't super clued-in to those kinds of meta jokes, which makes a great little moment on an episode of "Happy Days" that much better. In the episode of "Happy Days" that introduced Robin Williams as the alien Mork from the planet Ork, Ron Howard's character Richie has Mork watch some TV, and he lands on "The Andy Griffith Show." Delighted, Mork tells his new friend, "I like that boy Opie!" — referring to the character Howard played as a child on the classic sitcom.

While most audiences wouldn't know to call the joke meta-humor, they still would appreciate it because pretty much everyone knew who Opie was when "Happy Days" was on the air. Having Howard onscreen as Williams made the comment made it funnier (and a bit more obvious), but they needed all of the help they could get because, other than Williams, the episode was also kind of terrible.