Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's Story Ends In A Movie And Not Season 4

Fans of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" — the Amazon Prime series helmed by Jenny Han, who also wrote the novels — are waiting with bated breath to catch up with Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung), Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), and the rest of the beach house gang in the forthcoming movie. So why is the three-season series getting a movie in the first place instead of a fourth season?

In November 2025, Lexy Perez spoke to Han for The Hollywood Reporter about the movie and asked why Han, who's also writing and directing the film, wants to expand Belly and Conrad's happy ending. "I just see the movie as an opportunity to really just have fun and spend more time with these characters. It's a very complete kind of story," Han told Perez of the forthcoming film. "It's not one that I would spend 10 episodes on, so I think [it's to] give it more as a gift to the fans. But a gift to myself as well because it's been a very joyful experience writing it."

Han stressed, while speaking to Perez, that it feels really early to talk about the movie, but Perez did ask a few more pertinent questions. Though Han demurred when Perez asked if fan reactions to the finale might influence, Han said, "I've already written the movie, so I guess we'll just see!" Han gave similar responses when asked if any of the classic movies referenced in "The Summer I Turned Pretty," like "Sabrina" and "It's a Wonderful Life," influenced the film at all, or whether Taylor Swift's music would be as heavily featured in the movie as it was in the show. In a separate interview, though, Han revealed something important about the movie's release date — we'll all be waiting a while for it.