Zooey Deschanel Nearly Lost Her Elf Role To A Batman Begins Star

Katie Holmes, who would later go on to play Rachel Dawes in Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins," was in the midst of working on "Dawson's Creek," in addition to starring in Joel Schumacher's "Phone Booth." Around the same time, Deschanel had started making appearances on the big screen in Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous" and Barry Sonnenfeld's "Big Trouble." Ironically enough, both Holmes and Deschanel would star together in the 2002 psychological thriller "Abandon." Saying that one actor would have been better than the other is conjecture because we can't really know that for sure, but Jovie would have definitely been a much different character.

Deschanel's Jovie puts up her walls at work, as she initially converses with Buddy in a slightly deadpan manner. Anyone working retail over the stressful holiday season can attest to socialization being on the back burner until it's absolutely necessary. In Jovie's case, being surrounded by the living personification of Christmas spirit in the middle of one of the biggest shopping centers in New York City would also cause me to retreat inward. But the thing about her character is that she's not an inherently cold person.

Jovie warms up to Buddy because he's a kind presence who genuinely shows an interest in her singing voice. When a smile slips out, it means something. Deschanel and Ferrell are the right kind of opposites to see why they end up falling for one another. Again, it's difficult to say whether Holmes would have shared that same chemistry. But considering "Elf" has become such an ingrained holiday staple, it would be like trying to imagine anyone other than Bonnie Bedelia in "Die Hard" or Lauren Graham in "Bad Santa."

"Elf" is currently streaming on HBO Max.