Will Ferrell's Elf Owes Its Existence To A Failed Christmas Rom-Com Movie Pitch

In an interview with RadioTimes, Berenbaum revealed that his spec script "Christmas in New Jersey" was the work that put him on Hollywood's radar. Per the writer, "It got me in the door with all sorts of people, and they said, 'What's next?'" When he realized "next" wasn't going to be his Yuletide-set rom-com going into production, he went back to the holiday for inspiration. "[T]hen I thought of the idea for 'Elf' because I was surrounded by all this 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,' Rankin/Bass stuff," he said. "And I sort of thought it would be amusing to put a human into that sort of environment."

The narrative of "Elf" hews fairly closely to the narrative of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," at least in terms of structure. "Buddy is sort of a misfit; he doesn't fit in," said Berenbaum. "Rudolph is sort of a misfit; he doesn't fit in. And they both go off on quests. So that was sort of the beginning of that — Rudolph mixed with a healthy dose of 'Big,' the Tom Hanks movie."

Favreau does a terrific job of capturing that Rankin/Bass enchantment, while Ferrell has a ball using his big, goofy frame for laughs (particularly at the expense of poor Bob Newhart). But none of this would likely've come to pass had Berenbaum's "Christmas in New Jersey" — which, per its logline, is about "two people very down on their luck over the holidays" — received a greenlight. As for Berenbaum, he went on to write 2003's "The Haunted Mansion" and "The Spiderwick Chronicles," and was attached to script a "Mrs. Doubtfire" sequel before the passing of Robin Williams.