Why Katie Holmes Was Replaced In The Dark Knight Trilogy

In Nolan's films, Rachel Dawes is a childhood friend and love interest of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. Bruce vanishes from Gotham for years to go and train to become the Caped Crusader, but he never stops carrying a torch for Rachel. In Bruce's warped mind, he and Rachel can finally be together once he cleans up the corrupt Gotham City. However, Rachel doesn't seem eager to enter a relationship with the broody billionaire.

In "The Dark Knight," Rachel has a new boyfriend — District Attorney Harvey Dent. Bruce is still hung up on her, though, and thinks she'll probably leave Dent to be with him. Bruce doesn't even consider what Rachel wants in this situation, he just assumes she'll want to be with him, because that's how his not-so-normal mind works. And, curiously enough, Rachel is played by a completely different person — Maggie Gyllenhaal. According to Nolan, there was no deeper motivation behind recasting the role — Holmes simply wasn't available. "Katie wasn't available for the role, which I wasn't very happy about, but these things happen, and I was very, very fortunate that Maggie [Gyllenhaal] was able to take it over," the filmmaker said.