Disney Store's Prop Replica Of Thor's Hammer Mjolnir Is Almost Perfect

Last year, Disney Store delivered an impressive prop replica from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga. Fans were able to obtain the battle-damaged version of Captain America's shield from "Avengers: Endgame," where Thanos took out a significant chunk of the superhero's trademark accessory. It's part of their ongoing relic series of items inspired by various Marvel Studios movies, and another arrived this year, one that will pair perfectly with the shield.

As the legend goes, "Whosoever holds this hammer shall possess the power of Thor." We're talking, of course, about Mjolnir, the signature weapon of Thor, the God of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth wielded the hammer across several Thor movies, until his evil sister Hela destroyed it, only for it to be reforged for Jane Foster — who took on the mantle of the Mighty Thor in "Thor: Love & Thunder" — while Odin's son wielded the axe called Stormbreaker that he forged in Nidavellir in "Avengers: Infinity War."

But in between "Infinity War" and "Thor: Love & Thunder," someone else wielded Mjolnir: Captain America himself, Steve Rogers. Confirming he was worthy of wielding the hammer, albeit a version that Thor snatched from another timeline, he brought the thunder (and lightning) down on Thanos during the final battle of "Avengers: Endgame," though "Thor: Ragnarok" created a bit of inconsistency in Mjolnir's inherent abilities.

Now, you can harness the power of Thor yourself by bringing Thor's hammer home in the form of this outstanding collectible from Disney Store, which they kindly sent over for us to review at /Film.