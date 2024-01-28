Thor: Ragnarok Created A Problem With Captain America's Biggest Avengers: Endgame Scene

What exactly are Thor's powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? His actual threshold of strength and durability is tested several times throughout the MCU, but they fluctuate wildly. In one film, Thor (Christ Hemsworth) has trouble besting Captain America (Chris Evans) in hand-to-hand combat, but in another, he can seemingly withstand the heat of a solar flare. In one film, his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) states explicitly that they aren't gods, but in "Thor: Love and Thunder," Thor travels to Mount Olympus to converse with other deities, proving that he is indeed a god.

Perhaps Thor's powers need to fluctuate and remain unclear for dramatic reasons. If you have a literal god on your superhero team, why do you need other members at all? One might think that Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, would be able to slam his hammer into the face of any alien attacker and reduce them to pudding without much effort. When the alien hordes attack, I'm going to be behind Thor, not the man armed with a bow and arrow.

Thor's mighty hammer, Mjölnir, is also a little unclear. It can't be lifted by anyone "unworthy," and it can be thrown in such a way that allows its holder to fly. It can also summon lightning. This was confirmed in a notable battle sequence in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," wherein Captain America uses the hammer's lightning powers. In the 2017 film "Thor: Ragnarok," however, Thor used his lightning powers without the hammer. So which is it?

This minor continuity error was addressed in the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards. It seems the makers of "Endgame" actively eschewed continuity in favor of mere "awesome."