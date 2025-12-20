Harrison Ford's Forgotten 2000 Horror Movie Is Streaming On Netflix

Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer in a Hitchcock-esque thriller? What more could you want? "What Lies Beneath" saw the two screen legends top-line a supernatural thriller that was a decent enough success upon its 2000 debut, but has gone mostly overlooked in the years since. Luckily, Netflix has the film, so audiences can decide for themselves whether it deserves to be remembered more fondly.

The movie started life as a treatment written by Sarah Kernochan based on what she claimed was a real paranormal experience. Clark Gregg (of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" fame) then made changes to Kernochan's treatment and developed it into a full screenplay before Robert Zemeckis was brought in to direct. The "Forrest Gump" filmmaker actually shot "What Lies Beneath" in between working on the much more successful, Tom Hanks-led "Cast Away." While his Pfeiffer and Ford-fronted thriller didn't have a "Forrest Gump" reunion to boost its profile, it did have those two equally venerable stars who gave their best to a movie that, according to critics, perhaps wasn't deserving of their talents.

The contemporary reviews for "What Lies Beneath" were not all that positive, with critics attacking the script in particular for a lack of originality and general clumsiness. But there's actually a lot to like about the movie, which aims to subvert expectations and in many cases succeeds quite well. It also showcases Harrison Ford taking a big risk with his career, and it certainly made a decent enough profit, grossing $288 million worldwide on a $90 million budget. So, if you fancy taking a look and seeing what audiences liked so much, then now's the time to stream "What Lies Beneath" on Netflix.