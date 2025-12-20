Why James Cameron Had To Perform CPR On A Drowned Rat For The Abyss

James Cameron is a pretty devoted director who's willing to go the extra nautical mile to ensure his films are as authentic as possible, but for his 1989 sci-fi film "The Abyss," he did something many people would consider unthinkable: he performed CPR on a rat. While that might sound like something that only happens in the world of, say, Eddie Murphy's "Dr. Dolittle" movies, it turns out that the man behind some of the biggest blockbusters of all time personally resuscitated one of the rodent actors who didn't handle being submerged in breathable liquid all that well. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the acclaimed director shared the story behind reviving one of the rats that "drowned" in the liquid and revealed that he kept little "Beady" afterward as a pet.

In a controversial scene from "The Abyss," a live rat is placed in oxygenated perfluorocarbon emulsion, a kind of breathable liquid. The rat struggles a bit but is ultimately pulled back out of the fluid, alive and well (though definitely not happy about the experience). While the scene was filmed five times with five different rats, apparently one of the rats had a severe reaction to being submerged, leading to Cameron's somewhat uncharacteristic rescue. Shooting "The Abyss" nearly killed Cameron, and from the sound of it, it almost killed Beady too.