Avatar: Fire And Ash's Early Test Audience Had One Complaint About The Movie

James Cameron is kind of an expert when it comes to fielding criticisms about his "Avatar" franchise — whether it be jokes about ripping off "Ferngully" or that pesky notion of "cultural relevance." But there's no denying arguably the biggest one of them all. Ever since 2009, skeptics have pointed to the extravagant runtimes for each and every one of the films set on Pandora to this point. As we know, the upcoming "Fire & Ash" is set to beat them all with one clocking in at well over three hours. To fans, it's well worth soaking in every second we get in this fantasy world far from Earth's problems (though clearly not far enough). For detractors, well, it's a lot to ask of audiences looking for a convenient restroom break.

Wouldn't you know it, but that's the exact same issue that cropped up during test screenings of "Fire & Ash." As is industry standard, earlier cuts of the "Avatar" threequel (shown to Disney leadership like Bob Iger) ran even longer ... but, as is also par for the course, Cameron set about trimming this behemoth as much as possible by the time its release date crept closer. That apparently wasn't long enough, though, as the acclaimed filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent and extensive profile. But rather than dismiss such feedback, he embraced it. According to Cameron: