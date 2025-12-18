Why Tron: Legacy's Director Doesn't View Ares As A Sequel To His Story

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This summer's "Tron: Ares" may be the third entry in the "Tron" franchise, but that doesn't make it a sequel to "Tron: Legacy." At least, not according to director Joseph Kosinski, who made his feature debut with the big-budget 2010 sci-fi follow-up to 1982's then-groundbreaking "Tron." And while Kosinski's pitch for a third movie did mirror some of what happens in "Ares," he views it as more of a parallel story.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Kozinski shared some of his thoughts on Disney's most recent entry in the franchise. Directed by Joachim Rønning, "Tron: Ares" centers on Ares (Jared Leto), a highly sophisticated Program who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, representing humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings. As Kosinski explained, "Ares" took some ideas that he was going to use in his would-be "Legacy" follow-up, "Tron: Ascension," but it changed them so much that he hardly sees it as a "Legacy" sequel. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I don't really see it as a sequel. This definitely used elements of a movie I worked on, called 'Tron: Ascension', in terms of maybe some of the set pieces and visuals, but it really inverted the story and told it from a completely different point of view. So, I see it more like a parallel story as opposed to a sequel. But I'm thrilled that what Steve Lisberger created in 1982 still resonates today."

Kosinski was credited as an executive producer on the latest entry in the franchise, but he didn't get a screenplay credit. For whatever it's worth, "Ares" absolutely bombed at the box office, making just $142 million worldwide against a budget north of $200 million. Maybe Disney should have let Kosinski run with his idea instead.