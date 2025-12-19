A Gritty 2023 Western With A 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score Will Leave You Speechless

The Western movie genre may have originated in the United States, but over the years, a number of different countries have put their stamp on tales of lawless times where people braved the wilderness in search of a new beginning. Some, like many of the "Spaghetti Westerns" out of Italy, are actually set in the American west but were filmed in Europe, while others, like the brutal Australian film "The Proposition," use their filming locations to their advantage to tell unique stories from their own local histories

In the critically acclaimed 2023 Chilean Western "The Settlers," a trio of men are tasked with securing the property of a wealthy Spanish landowner in Chile around the turn of the 20th century. While Scottish military veteran Alexander MacLennan (Mark Stanley), U.S. mercenary Bill (Benjamin Westfall), and mestizo marksman Segundo (Camilo Arancibia) initially think it's a matter of dealing with thieves and wildlife, it turns out they're really part of an expedition to murder as many of the Indigenous people in the area as possible. On top of holding an impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Settlers" has been praised for being an important story about the dark history of colonization, as well as a killer Western film in general. Indeed, it's a pretty dang fascinating example of what can happen when countries outside of the U.S. adapt the genre's format.