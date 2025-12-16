How To Watch Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere At Home
Get ready to get your heartstrings pulled by a trip to Bruce Springsteen's "Nebraska," because "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" will become available on digital just before Christmas. The biopic stars Jeremy Allen White as the Boss himself and follows him during one of the most difficult and isolating periods of his life during the recording of his 1982 album "Nebraska," which deviated quite a bit from his previous albums and separated him from his beloved E Street Band. While the movie was a box office flop and received mixed reviews, it's since gotten a lot of love from fans of Springsteen, including famed horror author Stephen King, who wrote about the importance of the film's message of overcoming pain through art.
"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" will hit digital retailers Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on December 23, 2025, just in time for holiday get-togethers for classic rock loving families. For fans who really want the full package and prefer physical media, though, the wait won't be too bad, as the 4K Blu-ray with an exclusive four-act documentary about the making of the film hits retailers on January 20, 2026.
Jeremy Allen White brings Springsteen's toughest era to life in Deliver Me From Nowhere
There's a lot of great footage of the real Springsteen in concert, so it's not too disappointing that "Deliver Me From Nowhere" is sparse on concerts and focuses more heavily on the Boss himself. Springsteen was struggling with depression despite the commercial success of his then most recent album, "The River," which was an attempt to capture his band's live sound that received mixed critical appraisal. "Nebraska" cuts everything way back, with Springsteen on acoustic guitar and little else, showing the talented singer-songwriter's raw vocals and poetic lyrics in a whole new light.
"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" features a truly captivating performance by Jeremy Allen White, who plays the haunted troubadour as a relatable, blue-collar guy with big ideas and bigger dreams, making it a must-see for not only Springsteen fans but also fans of White's other work on shows like "Shameless" and "The Bear." Fellow intense thespian Jeremy Strong also stars as Springsteen's manager Jon Landau, and both actors take it as seriously as you'd imagine. This isn't a big bombastic biopic in the vein of something like Baz Luhrman's "Elvis." Rather, it's a stripped back, raw look at the creation of a stripped back, raw album.
The aforementioned documentary will feature a section on Warren Zanes' book of the same name that inspired the film, a section on the music of "Nebraska," a section on how White transformed himself to "become" Bruce Springsteen, and a section on capturing the authenticity of Springsteen's New Jersey. For now, the digital version will be available starting December 23, but for die-hard fans, the Blu-ray release (on January 20, 2026) is where it's at.