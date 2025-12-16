How To Watch Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere At Home

There's a lot of great footage of the real Springsteen in concert, so it's not too disappointing that "Deliver Me From Nowhere" is sparse on concerts and focuses more heavily on the Boss himself. Springsteen was struggling with depression despite the commercial success of his then most recent album, "The River," which was an attempt to capture his band's live sound that received mixed critical appraisal. "Nebraska" cuts everything way back, with Springsteen on acoustic guitar and little else, showing the talented singer-songwriter's raw vocals and poetic lyrics in a whole new light.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" features a truly captivating performance by Jeremy Allen White, who plays the haunted troubadour as a relatable, blue-collar guy with big ideas and bigger dreams, making it a must-see for not only Springsteen fans but also fans of White's other work on shows like "Shameless" and "The Bear." Fellow intense thespian Jeremy Strong also stars as Springsteen's manager Jon Landau, and both actors take it as seriously as you'd imagine. This isn't a big bombastic biopic in the vein of something like Baz Luhrman's "Elvis." Rather, it's a stripped back, raw look at the creation of a stripped back, raw album.

The aforementioned documentary will feature a section on Warren Zanes' book of the same name that inspired the film, a section on the music of "Nebraska," a section on how White transformed himself to "become" Bruce Springsteen, and a section on capturing the authenticity of Springsteen's New Jersey. For now, the digital version will be available starting December 23, but for die-hard fans, the Blu-ray release (on January 20, 2026) is where it's at.