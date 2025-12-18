Who Played The 8-Year-Old Grinch In Jim Carrey's Christmas Classic?

In Ron Howard's 2000 blockbuster "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas," the titular goblin (Jim Carrey) is depicted as a garbage-loving, glass-eating misanthrope who lives in a cold cave high above Whoville. The Whos are all Christmas-obsessed weirdos, and the Grinch wants nothing to do with them. The Grinch has green fur all over his body, eerie yellow eyes, and sharp, crooked teeth. The makeup to turn Carrey into the Grinch was so extensive that he required torture training to withstand the extreme and prolonged discomfort. Visually, the makeup is as close as one might get to seeing a Grinch as played by a live-action actor.

Partway through the movie, the Grinch has an unusual flashback to his own childhood. It's revealed that the Grinch once lived among the Whos and attended a Whoville elementary school. He only became a misanthrope after a shaving mishap and the subsequent schoolyard mockery that resulted. It's never quite explained what species the Grinch is in relation to the Whos.

The young Grinch was played by a hard-working child actor named John Ryan Evans. The young Grinch wore ordinary human clothes, so Evans didn't need to go through the full-body makeup ordeal that Carrey did, but he did have to be outfitted with the same green hair, contact lenses, and nasal prosthetic. One can already admire Evans' patience just for being willing to wear that mask.

Evans, as it so happens, was already a prolific performer for 15 years before "Grinch," and would go on to play a regular role on one of TV's more high-profile soap operas. Sadly, Evans passed away at the age of 20 due to complications during heart surgery.