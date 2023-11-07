Where To Watch Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas This Holiday Season

One cannot understate the popularity of Ron Howard's over-designed 2000 winter holiday film "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Although made for an exorbitant budget of $123 million, "Grinch" would earn over $345 million worldwide and become a Christmastime staple in many a home. This despite being a bloated, 105-minute expansion of a 1957 Dr. Seuss picture book that was only 64 pages.

Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" was previously adapted into a 25-minute TV special in 1966, which itself garnered animated follow-ups in 1977 and 1982. Since 2000, the book was also made into a 2007 stage musical, a 2018 animated film called merely "The Grinch," and a 2020 filmed version of the stage production. 2022 also saw the release of a horror spoof of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" called "The Mean One."

This is all in addition to an unending deluge of Grinch-themed merchandise that floods malls every winter holiday season. The merch, some might say, is a curious wrinkle, given that the message of Seuss' original book was that Christmas comes from joy and togetherness, and not gifts.

Howard's 2000 film starred Jim Carrey as the titular green fur goblin, and he notoriously hated the extensive makeup he had to wear for the part. Howard's movie follows the plot of the book closely, only adding a backstory for the Grinch, populating Whoville with its own retinue of characters, and adding several songs. The production design is wild and Burtoneqsue, looking like a theme park ride. Indeed, one can visit Universal Studios Hollywood and witness a Grinch musical number on the park's famed tram ride tour.

It's now November, and it's the time of year to revisit all the traditional Christmas classics. Here's where you can see Howard's film and all the other Grinch flicks.