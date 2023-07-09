How Terrifier's Art The Clown Affects Actor David Howard Thornton Between Films

Modern slasher antihero Art the Clown first appeared in director Damien Leone's 2008 horror short "The 9th Circle," where he was played by Mike Gianelli. In that short, he was just a background monster, but his myth would soon expand. Briefly, Art the Clown is a mute, seemingly immortal demonic harlequin who appears out of the ether on Halloween to torture and murder to his heart's content. Once the day is over, he vanishes. Gianelli reprised the role of Art in the original 2011 short film "Terrifier" and the 2013 feature "All Hallows Eve." In the feature-length version of "Terrifier" from 2016 and its recent 2023 follow-up, "Terrifier 2," Art was played by actor David Howard Thornton. Even if you haven't seen the "Terrifier" movies, it's likely that you still know Art's face and penchant for maiming. His face begins appearing in the popular gestalt every Halloween.

Notable about Art is how creatively he slays his victims. He is, after all, a clown, and must add an element of novelty and whimsy to his murders. One of his victims' heads was reduced to pulp by a hammer. Another had a bottleneck shoved into his eye socket. One man lost his manhood thanks to Art, and a young woman has her ribcage spread open so that Art can eat her heart. Art kills kids, too! Please don't ask what he did with the hacksaw.

Thornton, meanwhile, has viewed playing Art the Clown as a dark opportunity for his own bleak creativity. In a 2022 video interview with Dread Central, Thornton admitted that when he gets angry in public, he begins brainstorming new "Terrifier" kills. Don't worry, though. He's a gentleman in real life.