Rob Reiner Almost Didn't Direct Stand By Me Until He Made One Change

We are celebrating the life of the late, great Rob Reiner, who tragically passed away at 78.

Stephen King is not only a prolific author, but the source of dozens of great movies and TV shows that adapt his work. His name is a recognizable brand, one that studios have come to rely on for some of the most acclaimed and successful horror movies of all time. Hell, there's a reason why 2025 alone had so many Stephen King adaptations.

Still, as popular as King and his work are, adaptations aren't all guaranteed to get made. There is at least one Stephen King movie that every studio in Hollywood rejected, yet once it was finally made it became a gold standard for coming-of-age tales in the '80s, and a bonafide classic. The movie is "Stand By Me," adapted from King's short story "The Body." It follows four pre-teen boys each from a distinctly dysfunctional family, who set out to see a dead body they heard about and report it in hopes of becoming famous. As directed by Rob Reiner in 1986, the movie remains a beloved and nostalgic movie, one that only gets better with each rewatch.

And yet, the movie only worked once Rob Reiner made one crucial change. In an oral history for the film's 30th anniversary at Variety, Reiner struggled with a lack of focus in the script. "It was giving me headaches trying to figure it out," Reiner said. The turning point, according to producer Andrew Scheinman, was "Realizing that the focus on the script needed to be on Gordie and not Chris. It's a story of a little kid feeling unappreciated by his father and then he realizes that's his father's problem, not his."