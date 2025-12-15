Rob Reiner's Most Underrated Movie Got A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert

The late Rob Reiner treated us to a bunch of movies that are now considered classics — "Stand by Me," "When Harry Met Sally," "This Is Spinal Tap," "A Few Good Men," etc. That said, his filmography also boasts some overlooked gems that haven't made the same impact as his most successful flicks. This brings us to "The American President," a delightful 1995 romantic comedy starring Michael Douglas and Annette Bening that, despite being underrated by fans, received top plaudits from Roger Ebert.

Directed from a script by Aaron Sorkin, "The American President" tells the story of Douglas' eponymous Commander-in-Chief as he unexpectedly falls in love with an environmental lobbyist (Bening) while nearing the end of his current term in the Oval Office. That's the general plot, but the film also delves into the political weeds and manages to remain charming throughout, despite boasting subject matter that risks offending viewers' ideological beliefs. As Ebert wrote in his review:

"Watching 'The American President,' I felt respect for the craft that went into it: the flawless re-creation of the physical world of the White House, the smart and accurate dialogue, the manipulation of the love story to tug our heartstrings. It is also a film with a liberal political point of view, and that takes nerve; it would have been easier to create an Identikit president with manufactured issues."

Movies about presidents aren't usually known for their lovey-dovey qualities, so Reiner's romantic comedy is a fun spin on the concept. What's more, Ebert believed that the political elements added some real gravitas to the film's central romance.