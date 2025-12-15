Rob Reiner's Most Underrated Movie Got A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert
The late Rob Reiner treated us to a bunch of movies that are now considered classics — "Stand by Me," "When Harry Met Sally," "This Is Spinal Tap," "A Few Good Men," etc. That said, his filmography also boasts some overlooked gems that haven't made the same impact as his most successful flicks. This brings us to "The American President," a delightful 1995 romantic comedy starring Michael Douglas and Annette Bening that, despite being underrated by fans, received top plaudits from Roger Ebert.
Directed from a script by Aaron Sorkin, "The American President" tells the story of Douglas' eponymous Commander-in-Chief as he unexpectedly falls in love with an environmental lobbyist (Bening) while nearing the end of his current term in the Oval Office. That's the general plot, but the film also delves into the political weeds and manages to remain charming throughout, despite boasting subject matter that risks offending viewers' ideological beliefs. As Ebert wrote in his review:
"Watching 'The American President,' I felt respect for the craft that went into it: the flawless re-creation of the physical world of the White House, the smart and accurate dialogue, the manipulation of the love story to tug our heartstrings. It is also a film with a liberal political point of view, and that takes nerve; it would have been easier to create an Identikit president with manufactured issues."
Movies about presidents aren't usually known for their lovey-dovey qualities, so Reiner's romantic comedy is a fun spin on the concept. What's more, Ebert believed that the political elements added some real gravitas to the film's central romance.
The American President is a rom-com with stakes
The best romantic comedies have a tendency to make their lovers overcome hurdles before letting them live happily ever after. Oftentimes, it's because of their jobs, other relationships, or differences in personality. "The American President" doesn't rewrite the rulebook by any means, but Rob Reiner's movie ups the ante by having its central characters' contend with political situations that require real focus and effort. Roger Ebert praised the film for not glossing over its leads' challenges, noting that it ultimately makes their love story more impactful:
"Comedy, after all, is a release of tension, and by making the key players both realistic and sympathetic, and then erecting the monumental barrier of the modern presidency between them, the movie creates real stakes: We care, and find ourselves caring throughout the film, whether they will be happy together."
"The American President" would probably be viewed as many directors' best work. The fact it isn't often listed as one of Reiner's top efforts by the general population just speaks volumes about how strong his filmography is. That's not to say other fans and critics didn't echo Ebert's views, mind you, but it's definitely one of those flicks that deserves to be reappraised.