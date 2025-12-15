How To Watch Glen Powell's The Running Man At Home
The Year of Stephen King Adaptations is finally drawing to a close, having given acolytes of the acclaimed horror author four very different adaptations to work with and culminating in perhaps its most crowd-pleasing one of all — if only those crowds had bothered to show up, of course. "The Running Man" seemed like it had everything going for it: fan-friendly director Edgar Wright behind the camera, rapidly-rising star Glen Powell as the lead, and even the blessing of King himself. Unfortunately, tepid reviews (including /Film's own Chris Evangelista) and lukewarm audience responses combined to sink this highly-ambitious venture before it ever really got going.
But, as with any high-profile flop, "The Running Man" stumbling out of the gate on its way to a disappointing theatrical run need not be the end of the story. Almost exactly a month after first debuting, Paramount Pictures has announced that viewers will be able to catch the blockbuster at home far earlier than anyone likely expected. The studio has set its digital release for tomorrow, December 16, 2025. While not likely to put this expensive production in the black, at least those who may have skipped it the first time around will get a chance to catch up just in time for the holidays. What's more, the digital release will come packed with hours of bonus features and extras, providing even more of a carrot for skeptics who remain on the fence.
Check out all the details below.
The Running Man speeds its way to digital -- along with plenty of extras
The initial release of "The Running Man" may not have turned out quite as planned, but you know what they say: One person's flop is another person's treasure. That process to reclaim this adaptation (not a remake!) can officially begin in earnest, as the film makes its way to digital platforms everywhere. There's no word just yet on a physical media release, but those who pay to rent or purchase digital copies of the action movie will receive access to a surprising amount of bonus features and extras — including an all-too-rare commentary track, behind-the-scenes looks into the making of the film, and more, including:
Commentary By Writer/Director Edgar Wright, Actor Glen Powell, And Writer Michael Bacall
Featurettes:
The Hunt Begins: Jump into the chase with Glen Powell, Edgar Wright, and the team as they rebuild Stephen King's classic into a big, bold, break-the-system thrill ride for today.
The Hunters And The Hunted: Meet the cast and the unforgettable characters that power this anything-goes game show of survival, strategy, and spectacle.
Welcome To 'The Running Man': Designing The World: A look at how the team crafted the movie's retro-futuristic style — from gritty street corners to the over-the-top Free-Vee studio set pieces.
Surviving The Game: Shooting 'The Running Man': Step onto the set for a closer look at the stunts, fights, and shoot days that kept the energy high and the cast moving.
'The Running Man' Commercials: In-world commercials for the show you definitely shouldn't audition for — but can't stop watching.
Let Them Run
Hey You! Tough Guy!
Watermelons
Fate And Destiny
Quadcopter
The Running Man Show: Dive deeper into the show with its hardest hits, signature opening titles, and the official rules every contestant has to face.
Hardest Hits
Opening Titles
Rules Of The Run
The Runners – Self Tapes: Raw, unfiltered self-tape submissions from the show's desperate, overconfident, and occasionally unlucky contestants.
Ben Richards
Jenni Laughlin
Tim Jansky
Hopeless Dude
Negative Dude
Final Dude
Speed The Wheel: A satirical in-world game show where running for your life is just another studio challenge.
The Americanos: Meet America's richest, boldest, most chaotic family in their hit reality series — glossy, ruthless, and always watching.
Title Sequence
Episode
Promo 1
Promo 2
Promo 3
Promo 4
The Apostle: Clips from the in-world series that expands the TV universe of 'The Running Man.'
The Apostle 1
The Apostle 2
Stunts Compilation: A full-throttle look at the hits, falls, wire work, wipeouts, and perfectly timed chaos that fuel the film's biggest moments.
Hair, Makeup And Costume Test: Watch the cast get locked into their final looks before stepping into the arena.
Deleted And Extended Scenes: Additional moments cut from the final film.
Trailers & Digital Spots: A curated lineup of the campaign's boldest cuts and hardest-hitting promos.