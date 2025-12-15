How To Watch Glen Powell's The Running Man At Home

The Year of Stephen King Adaptations is finally drawing to a close, having given acolytes of the acclaimed horror author four very different adaptations to work with and culminating in perhaps its most crowd-pleasing one of all — if only those crowds had bothered to show up, of course. "The Running Man" seemed like it had everything going for it: fan-friendly director Edgar Wright behind the camera, rapidly-rising star Glen Powell as the lead, and even the blessing of King himself. Unfortunately, tepid reviews (including /Film's own Chris Evangelista) and lukewarm audience responses combined to sink this highly-ambitious venture before it ever really got going.

But, as with any high-profile flop, "The Running Man" stumbling out of the gate on its way to a disappointing theatrical run need not be the end of the story. Almost exactly a month after first debuting, Paramount Pictures has announced that viewers will be able to catch the blockbuster at home far earlier than anyone likely expected. The studio has set its digital release for tomorrow, December 16, 2025. While not likely to put this expensive production in the black, at least those who may have skipped it the first time around will get a chance to catch up just in time for the holidays. What's more, the digital release will come packed with hours of bonus features and extras, providing even more of a carrot for skeptics who remain on the fence.

Check out all the details below.