Before Pluribus, Rhea Seehorn Starred In One Of Robert Downey Jr.'s Most Bizarre Movies

In 2006, Disney decided to reboot "The Shaggy Dog" movies with Tim Allen in the lead, resulting in one of the most unintentionally unsettling movie posters in history. The promotional one sheet featured the titular collie but with the eyes of Allen, which might well have had something to do with why the film didn't become the family comedy triumph Disney had hoped for. It did, however, co-star a pre-"Iron Man" Robert Downey Jr. and featured Rhea Seehorn, who long before starring in Apple TV's "Pluribus" played the assistant to Allen's deputy district attorney in "The Shaggy Dog."

Back in 1959, Disney debuted its first cinematic universe with The Medfield College movies. Alongside the Professor Brainard films and the Kurt Russell-led Dexter Riley features, the saga also included the "Shaggy Dog" movies. In fact, Charles Barton's "The Shaggy Dog" was the film that technically kicked off the whole thing. It starred Tommy Kirk as a youngster who's transformed into a large sheepdog by a powerful and mysterious ring. A sequel, "The Shaggy D.A." followed in 1976, with two further made-for-TV films arriving in the late-80s and 90s. Once the turn of the century had come and gone, it was time for the saga to make its big return with the Allen-led reboot.

Unfortunately, the "Home Improvement" star failed to restore this surprisingly enduring franchise to greatness. "The Shaggy Dog" was met with mostly negative reviews and even earned a few Golden Raspberry nominations (though, the Razzies should have been retired long before that). Still, it's interesting to see Seehorn in an early role doing her best in a film that otherwise sort of wasted her talents.