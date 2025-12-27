Fight Club Has Two Sequels That Were Never Released In Theaters

Ah, "Fight Club." The 1996 Chuck Palahniuk novel and 1999 David Fincher movie where about a third of audiences and readers seem to totally miss the point. (It's a warning, not a call to arms.) Despite people totally not getting the fact that Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) is not the hero in any way, the book and movie have seen incredible success and had a pretty major pop culture impact around the turn of the century. Thus, it's not really a surprise that there are two canonical sequels to "Fight Club," written by Palahniuk himself, although the format is a bit unusual: "Fight Club 2" and "Fight Club 3" are both comic books!

"Fight Club 2" takes place 10 years after the events of "Fight Club," with a 10-issue run that began in May of 2015, along with covers by David Mack and interior art by Cameron Stewart. Then there's "Fight Club 3," which comes from the same team and takes place a few years later, when Marla (Helena Bonham-Carter) is due to give birth to Tyler's son (despite being married to Edward Norton's Narrator, who has changed names several times by this point). Neither "Fight Club" sequel has been made into a movie, and honestly it's unlikely they ever will. Palahniuk goes way off the rails pretty early on, and it's hard to imagine anyone finding a way to make these storylines fly in a two-hour movie. Could a "Fight Club 2" streaming series work? Maybe, but it would take a whole lot of creative screenwriting.