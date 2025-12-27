Sony Spent An Obscene Amount Of Money Marketing Spider-Man's DVD Release

Studios spending egregious amounts on their films isn't exactly a new practice. But typically those amounts pertain to a movie's production budget. When Sony spent more than $100 million to market the home video release of 2002's "Spider-Man," however, it was an unprecedented move that luckily seems to have paid off — though not exactly in the way Sony hoped.

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe took over the world (then fell from grace), Sam Raimi delivered two of the greatest Marvel superhero movies ever made. It began with 2002's "Spider-Man," the most significant comic book release since Warner Bros.' Batman movies ran out of steam with 1997's colossal bomb "Batman & Robin." Sure, we'd had the enduringly great "Blade" and the X-Men had been given the cinematic treatment. But "Spider-Man" felt like the true successor to Richard Donner's "Superman" and Tim Burton's "Batman" in that it gave an already iconic hero a reverent and truly worthy big screen adaptation.

Fans seemed to agree. The movie made $804 million at the worldwide box office on a $140 million budget, which even without taking inflation into account is a figure Marvel Studios would kill to hit these days. It became the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in 2002, and even managed to secure a couple of Academy Awards nominations. What's more, critics were impressed and praised Raimi for delivering blockbuster thrills while managing to retain much of the heart and humanity that makes a good Spider-Man story work. So, it's not hard to see why Sony was so confident going into the film's home video release. Even with that in mind, however, the company spent an insane amount on promoting that release.