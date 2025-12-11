Super Cool: Prime Video's Fallout Season 1 Recap Has Inaccurate AI Slop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You know how these days, you wake up most mornings and feel like you've been punched in the face when you check the news? Well, I'm here to make it worse and tell you that, while promoting season 2 of their hit video game adaptation "Fallout," Prime Video made a recap video filled with inaccurate AI slop.

GamesRadar+ was among the first outlets to cover this issue, but you can also go watch the video for yourself. As of this writing, it's still available if you go to the streamer's official page, pick season 2, and watch the bonus content, and you'll immediately clock the problems here. Not only does the video claim that the flashbacks we saw in season 1 centered on Walton Goggins' character during his time as an actor named Cooper Howard before a nuclear blast turned him into "The Ghoul" took place in the 1950s in America (not true), but it also gets the ending of the season all wrong, which is pretty egregious. This nonsense recap claims that series protagonist Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) leaves her father Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) behind because the Ghoul essentially forces her to do so; in the actual show, Lucy finds out that her father was responsible for instigating a nuclear blast against her own mother, Rose, and turned her into a feral ghoul.

This obviously isn't Amazon's first brush with crappy AI; not only are most of their subtitles now AI-generated (and gibberish as a result), but Polygon recently reported that the massive conglomerate had to pull AI dubs from popular anime shows. I'm not going to pretend that a company as huge as Amazon using AI is surprising, but it is infuriating, because there's literally no place for AI in the arts.