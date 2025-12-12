Silent Night, Deadly Night's Director Has Already Pitched A Sequel — Here's What It Could Include [Exclusive]

One of the endlessly fascinating things about horror is that even modest success can lead to a surprisingly enduring franchise. Case in point, the once controversial Christmas slasher "Silent Night, Deadly" got not one but four sequels, as well as a loose remake several years back. Now, Billy Chapman is back as director Mike P. Nelson ("Wrong Turn" 2021), and the folks at Cineverse have resurrected the series with a new, wild remake of the '80s cult favorite.

I recently had the good fortune of speaking with Nelson in honor of the release of his bold new take on "Silent Night, Deadly Night," which premiered earlier this year at Fantastic Fest. Like just about any slasher movie, without getting into spoilers, it leaves the door open for more. So, would Nelson return to make a sequel to his remake?

"I would absolutely come back [for a sequel]," Nelson told me. Again, without getting into spoiler territory, the director further explained that he's spoken with stars Rohan Campbell ("Halloween Ends") and Ruby Modine ("Happy Death Day 2U"), as well as the producers, about what that might look like. Here's what he had to say about it: