Tom Cruise's War Drama With Robert Redford Is A Forgotten Gem On Paramount+
Robert Redford, one of the greatest actors of all time, died at 89 on September 16, 2025. In the wake of his passing, many movie fans have no doubt revisited his most famous works to pay tribute and experience his sheer talent as a performer. But now that we've all made our way through Redford's all-time best movies, it may be time to focus on his lesser-known but still interesting work.
One of the most carefully hidden gems in Redford's résumé is currently available on Paramount+. Not only does the filmmaking legend star in the movie, but he also directed it, and his co-stars include none other than Hollywood royals Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep. The film in question is "Lions for Lambs," a largely forgotten war drama that was one of the great underperforming movies of 2007. With a worldwide box office gross of $64.8 million against a $35 million budget, it was hardly the greatest flop in history, but it has nevertheless failed to make the kind of impact many of Redford's (not to mention Cruise's) many other films have. As such, it has remained a footnote in the stars' stacked filmographies ... but fortunately, streaming has given people the opportunity to easily experience the movie.
Lions for Lambs is a star-studded look at the many sides of an armed conflict
While technically a war drama, "Lions on Lambs" divides its story into three fronts, all exploring different sides of an armed conflict. One narrative follows two young active soldiers, Ernest (Michael Peña) and Arian (Derek Luke), who have joined the U.S. Army and gone to Afghanistan to make something of themselves. Another examines the political machinations behind the war, as journalist Janine Roth (Streep) grows increasingly concerned that the powerful Senator Jasper Irving's (Cruise) new military strategy announcement is merely a ploy that's meant to make him look good on his quest to reach the White House.
Perhaps most interesting is the third narrative, which examines the cost of apathy in the face of powerful people and their machinations. It features Redford as Stephen Malley, a university professor who's hell-bent on inspiring his students to become something, with Ernest and Arian among his former students. Malley's latest target is the bright but disillusioned Todd, played by then soon-to-be Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield in his first major Hollywood film role. While "Lions for Lambs" isn't a critical darling, its sheer star power and clever casting — young Garfield pairs with Redford surprisingly well, and it's always fun to see Cruise use his considerable charisma to portray a morally ambiguous character — mean it's definitely one to consider for the next movie night.