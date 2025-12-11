The Two Best Horror Characters Of 2025 Invented New Ways To Scare Us

Don't bleach any skulls or snap any twigs — this article contains major spoilers for both "Weapons" and "28 Years Later."

2025 has been a scary year at the movies. The horror genre positively flourished with critics and at the box office, with "The Conjuring: Last Rites," "Sinners," and "Final Destination: Bloodlines" cleaning up financially and earning solid reactions from audiences — especially "Sinners," which has been universally heralded as one of the year's very best films in general. There's something else that horror movies did well this year: create innovative, terrifying characters to shock us, scare us, and teach us something.

Yeah, I know "teach us something" is super nebulous, so let me introduce the two characters who shook up the horror genre for the better this year. In one corner, we have "Aunt" Gladys Lily from Weapons, played by the unbelievable Amy Madigan (who should get an Oscar nomination for her role). In the other, we have the kindly, deeply rundown Dr. Ian Kelson from Danny Boyle's long-awaited sequel "28 Years Later," portrayed by Ralph Fiennes (who has a few Oscar nominations but honestly could get one for this film in a world where the Academy appreciated horror). If you've seen both of these films, as I have, you're probably wondering why Gladys and Kelson are even being mentioned in the same breath.

Horror movie villains can feel repetitive and one-note, but Gladys and Kelson both express something about the universes they inhabit; something that feels fresh and new. Gladys is a chaotic, deeply evil monster, and Kelson is a man trying to make sense of and survive a desperate world using sanity and kindness. (His methods are unconventional, but I'll explain, I promise.) Here's how these two radically different characters shaped horror in 2025.