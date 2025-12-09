A '70s Christmas Horror Masterpiece (And Its 2006 Remake) Are Streaming For Free On Tubi

Christmas doesn't always have to be about cheer and goodwill towards all — sometimes it can be bloody terrifying. For those of us feeling a little more "Bah Humbug!" than usual this year, there's a deliciously bleak holiday treat streaming on Tubi just in time for the season: Bob Clark's seminal 1974 slasher "Black Christmas." "Black Christmas" isn't just a truly terrific Christmas horror movie; it's also one of the best slashers ever made and changed the genre forever. The movie takes place over Christmas break and follows the young women of a sorority house as they're stalked and slaughtered by a mysterious killer who torments them with creepy phone calls. It's the inspiration behind some of the most well-worn slasher tropes, but it is so brilliantly executed that its power is undeniable.

"Black Christmas" has been remade twice, first in 2006 and then in 2019, though neither remake was as successful as the original (in large part because it's hard to improve upon perfection). Fans who are curious to check out the 2006 remake directed by Glen Morgan are in luck, however, because it is also streaming for free on Tubi! While it's not going to blow you away quite like the 1974 version, there are still some pretty valid reasons to want to watch, including an A-list cast featuring Michelle Trachtenberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Lacey Chabert. Besides, when the weather outside is frightful, it's fun to bring a bit of fright inside, too!