The Best Medieval Fantasy Movie Of The 2020s Is Streaming For Free On Tubi

If you're looking for some Christmas viewing, might I suggest David Lowery's 2021 fantasy film "The Green Knight," starring Dev Patel and currently streaming free of charge on Tubi. If "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie because it takes place on Christmas day, then "The Green Knight" is a Christmas movie too.

The film adapts a 14th century poem, "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," a classical hero's adventure of a brave and chivalrous knight. The identity of the original author is lost to time, but Lowery makes his mark as an author with a revisionist take on the story.

Patel plays Gawain, nephew of King Arthur (Sean Harris) and an aspiring knight. A coddled and hedonistic young man, Gawain has no tales of his own to tell when his uncle requests one. On Christmas day, the tree bark-skinned Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) — apparently summoned by Gawain's witch mother, Morgan Le Fay (Sarita Choudhury) — enters Camelot. The Knight offers to play a game; one of the Knights of the Round Table may strike him and win his axe, but in a year's time, they must return the weapon to him and he will repay the blow they dealt him.

Gawain takes the challenge and, wielding his uncle's sword (implicitly Excalibur itself), he beheads the Green Knight. But while the Green Knight bleeds like a man, the strike doesn't kill him. He rides off carrying his own head, laughing, and one year later Gawain must seek out the Green Knight or forsake his honor.

/Film named "The Green Knight" the best film of 2021 and, now that it's had a few years of sitting in the public consciousness, it's lost none of its power.