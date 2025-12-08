Tom Hardy's Wuthering Heights Adaptation Is A Must-Watch Before Margot Robbie's 2026 Movie

When Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" arrives in theaters next year (just before Valentine's Day), it will mark the 16th time Emily Brontë's gothic romance novel has been adapted to film. The work has also been gloomy grist for television, the stage (as a play, a musical, and an opera), a graphic novel, and lord knows what else since its publication in 1847. The most famous version of "Wuthering Heights" to date is unquestionably William Wyler's 1939 film starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon, which was refashioned into a classic Hollywood romance by genius-level screenwriters Charles MacArthur, Ben Hecht, and John Huston. Given its significant plot omissions, this is one of those movie adaptations that will get students in hot water with their English teachers, but, hey, at least they'll get to watch a classic piece of cinema boasting gorgeous cinematography from the great Gregg Toland.

Why do artists keep revisiting "Wuthering Heights?" It's a downer of a novel with two terribly annoying main characters. But it's so overwrought that, if cast correctly (or reconsidered by a writer with a unique take on the book), it can really cook as a bodice-ripper. Or you could play it like director Andrea Arnold did in 2011 with stars Kaya Scodelario and James Howson and transform the novel into a rainswept saga of tortured, downright cruel passion.

You've no shortage of options when it comes to "Wuthering Heights," but while you're waiting to see Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi steam it up as Cathy and Heathcliff, you might want to check out the 2009, two-part television version that featured Tom Hardy as the tormented main character.