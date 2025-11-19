Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights Trailer Has Everyone Defending Emily Brontë For All The Right Reasons

People are, as the disgraced Drake once said, in their feelings about Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of "Wuthering Heights." To be fair, I understand why. Fennell, who could most politely be described as a "divisive" director, is an interesting choice to helm a take on Emily Brontë's only novel. As Tina Fey famously and correctly stated on the "Las Culturistas" podcast about the Oscar winner's body of work and overall vibe, "What are you going to do when Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project, where you play Carey Mulligan's co-worker in the bridal section of Harrods and then Act 3 takes a sexually violent turn and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn?" Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to play windswept and doomed lovers Catherine and Heathcliff, despite Robbie being nearly a full decade older than Elordi (and Heathcliff not being white), and in general, fans of Brontë are speaking out.

In the YouTube comments underneath the movie's trailer, @Raul-j6t took umbrage with the film's tagline, writing, "'The greatest love story of all time' I don't think we've read the same book." Someone else, user @me-sunnyg, quipped, "If you listen really closely, at the end you can hear Emily [Brontë] screaming from beyond the grave." These are, frankly, funny takes on Fennell's upcoming movie, and I understand; anyone who's really attached to the novel is going to have issues with a clearly anachronistic and offbeat adaptation. (The original Charli XCX soundtrack definitely isn't helping either.) Personally, I think people are right to be concerned about this movie, but I also think there's something else at play here ... which is that people are getting into the habit of passing judgment on movies way before they even release.