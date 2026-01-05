How Fox Kids Defused A Baptist Minister's Complaint Over The Beetlejuice Cartoon

Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" was released in theaters on March 30, 1988, and it became an unexpected hit, grossing over $84 million on its $15 million budget. It was unexpected because it was so weird and unlike any of the other hits of the day. Tim Burton was a stylist who drew inspiration from Disney, old B-movies, Edward Gorey, Charles Addams, and myriad other cartoon-twinged sources. It was unlikely that Burton should become a Hollywood darling, but he became just that.

Plans were immediately put into place to make a sequel, "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian," and in 1989, Burton developed his film into an animated TV series. "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian" never came to pass, but the "Beetlejuice" TV series proved to be quite popular. It ran for 95 episodes over four (strangely parsed out) seasons, expanding the bizarro world of Burton's film into a semi-surreal sitcom. "Beetlejuice" was set mostly in the Neitherworld, where ghosts go when they die. The Neitherworld, though, was full of monsters and shape-shifters in addition to mere usual dead people. The title character — a centuries-old trickster — was played by Stephen Ouimette, and he regularly had adventures with the mortal Goth girl Lydia (Alyson Court). Lydia was able to summon Beetlejuice from the Neitherworld by reciting his name three times.

Because "Beetlejuice" was about death, ghosts, and other demonic beings, it attracted a lot of attention from hand-wringing church groups who felt the show might be a little too Satanic for the kiddies. Indeed, back in 2024, Cracked ran an oral history of the animated "Beetlejuice" series, and Sidney Iwanter, an executive at Fox Kids, recalled having to field phone calls from upset ministers about the series. Luckily, he had a tactic for such calls: listen and respond politely.