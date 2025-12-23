5 Essential Happy Days Episodes Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

It's Fonzie. Fonzie is coming to Christmas. However, this season offers us a surprisingly deep dive in the life of its leather-clad breakout character.

In "Guess Who's Coming to Christmas," Fonzie very clearly has no place to spend Christmas but is too stubborn to admit it to anyone. It's a big "save a character's holidays" premise that the episode milks it for all it's worth. Fonzie runs pompadour first into the wall of that specific type of toxic masculinity that hurts the person himself. Even when Richie and Howard (Tom Bosley) figure out that things are currently uncool in Fonzieland, the greaser absolutely will not admit how much the idea of spending the holidays alone saddens him. Even when he fully knows that the jig is up, he continues to fake a looming, luxurious Christmas trip to visit distant relatives, and throws everything but the kitchen sink at the people trying to help him — solely for fear of seeming like a charity case.

With this, the episode briefly becomes a puzzle box of finding a way to save Fonzie's Christmas from the man himself. After a malfunctioning Santa robot provides the excuse to hoist him in the middle of the idyllic Cunningham Christmas, the show transitions into its final act — a heartwarming get-together with the Fonz front and center, only briefly breaking his act to sneakily compliment those in the know for saving his day.

Henry Winkler is at the top of his early game here, conveying Fonzie's inner sadness while still wearing his coolness like an armor. This rare vulnerability offers a glimpse into the Arthur Fonzarelli behind the Fonz facade, and the sight of him sitting alone while eating canned ravioli will sink the heart of the viewer.