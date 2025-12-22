How Long Do Elves Live In The Lord Of The Rings Series?

There are a lot of old beings in Middle-earth. For instance, a while back, I laid out the case for why Tom Bombadil (and not Treebeard) is the oldest creature in Middle-earth. Unlike the leader of the Ents, the enigmatic Bombadil pre-dates the timeline itself. There are plenty of other long-lived characters: Gandalf, Saruman, the Dark Lord Sauron, his original master, Morgoth, and the Creator Ilúvatar — just to name a few. These are all angelic and demonic forces, though. They're spirits who occasionally show up in incarnate bodies, like Sauron in his black armor or Gandalf and Saruman as old-man Wizards. Where do Elves fall into the mix?

While they're considered "immortal," Tolkien's Elves aren't endlessly eternal. Instead, they are immortal within the bounds of Middle-earth itself. As long as Arda (the Earth) exists, Elven souls perpetually exist and are tied to that physical creation.

While that's kind of an answer, though, it doesn't really say much about Elven life spans and life cycles. Trust me, there's a reason for that, too. It's a confusing little corner of Tolkien canon. The Oxford author himself spent decades trying to sort out how long Elves live in his world. I've spent a solid amount of time parsing through a bunch of his writings to try to find as good an answer as we can get beyond "They live for a really, really long time." Here's what I found.