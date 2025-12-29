This Forgotten Indiana Jones Spin-Off TV Series Is Worth Your Time

Say what you want about the "Indiana Jones" franchise, but it has produced a string of big, bold, well-received movies. Despite things like the alien antics and general Shia LaBeouf-ness of 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" or 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" getting banned in India for obvious reasons, the silver screen adventures of Henry Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) have consistently received reviews that have ranged from good to great. The video game leg of the property has also yielded some well-received titles, including the sweet 1992 LucasArts adventure "Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis" and the stellar 2024 game "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle." In other words, any Indy project out there has a fair chance of being good at worst or an instant classic at best. So, how come "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" seems to have slipped through the cracks?

ABC's "Young Indy" series started airing in 1992, with future "The Boondock Saints" star Sean Patrick Flanery rocking the famous hat and whip. While it only ran for two seasons and a handful of TV movies, it filled a whole bunch of gaps in its main character's backstory. From the show directly inspiring "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" to the revelation that Carrie Fisher was (sort of) responsible for taking Indiana Jones' virginity by introducing Flanery's iteration of the hero to Mata Hari (Domiziana Giordano), "Young Indy" is an important part of pop culture in general and Indy's lore in particular. In fact, if you haven't watched it yet, /Film has compiled a handy list of essential "Young Indiana Jones" episodes you can stream on Disney+.