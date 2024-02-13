Carrie Fisher Was Responsible For Taking Indiana Jones' Virginity (Sort Of)

"She was a bigger-than-life character and she was always there for George to call," longtime Lucasfilm producer Rick McCallum told me in a 2021 interview for Star Wars Insider magazine. I also asked him to help set the stage a little better to understand exactly how Carrie Fisher took Indiana Jones's virginity.

"The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" documented the early life of everyone's favorite archeologist, from his time traveling the world with his parents as a child to his pre-college days getting into trouble with all manner of famous individuals. In the episode titled "Paris, October 1916," Indiana Jones is caught in the intrigue of World War I and meets Mata Hari.

"Nicolas Roeg actually directed the Mata Hari episode," McCallum remembered, "and we had this wonderful Dutch actress who was gonna play Mata Hari. Absolutely fantastic woman. She was a friend of Linda Hamilton's and she went to go visit her in California. And she started working out with Linda who was prepping 'Terminator 2.' We had met her before she went to California, and then about six months later, she came back to Europe and we met her, and she was transformed into this person that had nothing to do with Mata Hari. I had to recast it very quickly. We were always on the back leg of it, plus we were shooting in Prague and it was the coldest winter. It was minus 30, 35 degrees. And remember this is just after the Velvet Revolution. We were the first Western film to be in Prague. Nothing quite worked, but the locations were absolutely fantastic, so it was a really tough shoot. But Carrie came in and helped us with the new actress."

Fisher was there on set to help coach the actor tasked with wooing the young Indiana (Sean Patrick Flannery). The actor in question was Domiziana Giordano, an Italian star and artist likely most known to American audiences for her role in 1994's "Interview With a Vampire."