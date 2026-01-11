Sam Raimi Tapped Joss Whedon To Help Fix The Ending Of This Sharon Stone Western

Sam Raimi's "The Quick and the Dead" gets a bum rap. When the film was released in 1995, it was casually mocked by mainstream audiences who, at first sight, weren't able to accept lead actress Sharon Stone heading a Western. Also, it's possible that mainstream audiences weren't ready for full-bore Sam Raimi style, which this film has in spades. Raimi employs his quick zooms, fast cutting, and Dutch angles with endless enthusiasm, making his Western just as frenetic and exciting as any of his better-loved cartoony horror films. "The Quick and the Dead" wasn't a big hit, making only $47 million on its $35 million budget. Raimi's fans will defend the movie, and Stone's performance is exemplary; she didn't deserve the mockery she received in the 1990s.

"The Quick and the Dead" is about a sharpshooting competition wherein the world's most skilled quickdraw experts gather in the small, dusty town of Redemption to prove their mettle. The winner will get a huge cash prize. The losers, well, they'll all be shot in the duels. Gene Hackman and Leonardo DiCaprio have roles as fellow competitors, and Russell Crowe plays a onetime shootist who has become a priest. Stone's character is the mysterious stranger who rolls into town.

The script for "The Quick and the Dead" is credited to screenwriter Simon Moore, best known for high-profile miniseries like "The 10th Kingdom," the 1996 version of "Gulliver's Travels," and "Dinotopia." Like many studio films, though, Moore wasn't the only writer to touch the project. Indeed, in a 2013 interview with Vulture, Raimi revealed that he was always unhappy with the ending that Moore wrote, and decided to seek out the help of another screenwriter. That screenwriter was Joss Whedon, and it seems Whedon gave Raimi some invaluable advice.