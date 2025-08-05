Studio Executives Didn't Want Russell Crowe As The Lead In This Gene Hackman Western

Given he was hired on the strength of his original "Evil Dead" trilogy, Sam Raimi directs "The Quick and the Dead" with all the visual flair you would expect, enjoying himself immensely with a flashy range of dolly zooms, dutch angles, mega close-ups, and a few ghoulishly fun touches like the victor of a quickdraw viewed through a gaping hole in the loser's skull. It is a mixed bag, however, because just as Raimi can't keep his horror and his humor separate, his more outlandish flourishes detract from the drama and suspense for much of the movie.

Sergio Leone is the obvious point of reference and the first hour or so never quite amounts to anything more than an elaborate pastiche. With such a rudimentary revenge story populated by stock characters, the film boils Leone's Spaghetti Westerns down to their most crucial element: The showdown. Raimi nails the heightened style, but there is one big difference. For all their operatics, Leone's films are self-contained worlds where those nail-biting few seconds before the draw are intensely pointed inward towards the characters. This is it, the final moments before they kill or get killed. Conversely, Raimi is so obviously showboating for the audience that many of the early confrontations in "The Quick and the Dead" feel like the Hollywood equivalent of a staged shootout performed for tourists at a Wild West theme park.

The dramatic stakes certainly improve as the dead wood is whittled away and we get down to our final four competitors, and it probably won't surprise anyone who they are. This is where the casting really comes into its own. Gene Hackman is a given — he could chew scenery with the best of them without resorting to hammy theatrics, and he imbues Herod with sleaze and menace with equal relish. Sharon Stone seems a little tentative with her Clint Eastwood-isms in the early stages, but she grows into her character and we are really rooting for her by the end. But it is Crowe and DiCaprio who really sell the final act, with the Australian radiating the same kind of soulful charisma that he would bring to his Oscar-winning turn in "Gladiator," and Leo delivering the film's most heart-rending moment in The Kid's showdown with his father. It goes without saying that Stone was right to fight for both of them, as their subsequent careers have proved.