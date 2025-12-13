12 Best Dystopian TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

When you hear the term "dystopia," you probably don't immediately think of a laugh fest. This genre tends to be pretty dour, which makes "The Last Man on Earth" such a breath of fresh air. It manages to find humor within the apocalypse, and that's thanks to Will Forte going full sociopath playing Phil Miller.

The show's set in 2020 after a virus has wiped out most of humanity (considering the show came out in 2015, this would become eerily prescient). The pilot sees Phil mostly by himself, trying to find other survivors to no avail, but slowly and surely, more people reach out to him. This would be great if, again, Phil wasn't totally off his rocker. Despite the fact there are only a few people left alive, Phil manages to alienate most everyone who winds up within his colony except for his new wife Carol (Kristen Schaal).

"The Last Man on Earth" manages to be a few concepts at once. It's a dystopian tale of how humanity will always benefit from coming together. It's a traditional sitcom complete with a wacky love triangle subplot where Phil tries to get with Melissa (January Jones) despite being "married" to Carol. Stemming from that, it's a love story between Phil and Carol with the former probably taking more time than he needs to realize that Carol's really the only person left on Earth willing to put up with him. The only major downside to watching the series now is that it was cancelled before it got a proper conclusion. Fortunately, Forte revealed how it would all play out if they got a fifth season.