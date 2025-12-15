Little House On The Prairie: Whatever Happened To Albert Actor Matthew Labyorteaux

Matthew Labyorteaux played Albert Quinn Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie" from 1978 to 1983, after which he appeared in one of the continuation TV movies. But the fate of his character remains somewhat of a mystery. Similarly, many fans of the show might be wondering what happened to Labyorteaux himself. Luckily, the actor has been working fairly consistently since "Little House on the Prairie" went off the air.

The series remains one of the best Western TV shows ever made, even if it is one of those hit '70s series that audiences don't quite remember today. Labyorteaux joined during the fifth season as the adopted son of Charles (Michael Landon) and Caroline Ingalls (Karen Grassle), Albert, who had a rough upbringing before he joined the Ingalls family. His youth was spent in orphanages, where he endured bullying before running away to live on his own. In season 5, episode 1, "As Long as We're Together," Charles and Caroline visited the town of Winoka and discovered the youngster stealing. Rather than turning him into the authorities, the couple took him back to Walnut Grove, and he remained with the show throughout its nine-season run. He then showed up in a continuation TV movie, "Little House on the Prairie: Look Back to Yesterday," though it wasn't the most uplifting Albert story, with the character developing Leukemia.

In an earlier season 9 episode, we learned Albert returned to Walnut Grove 20 years after the end of the series to serve as the town's doctor, though in "Look Back To Yesterday," he appeared to be on death's door. Still, he was alive right up until the final scene of the TV movie, so perhaps Albert did survive. Meanwhile, Labyorteaux himself went on to have a solid career.