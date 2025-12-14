NCIS: Gibbs' Rule 45 Explained

Throughout his run in the "NCIS" franchise, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has followed a code — a set of rules, if you will. These self-imposed edicts inform both his personal and professional life, and he has imparted some of that wisdom on his colleagues to great effect. Mind you, Gibbs hasn't shared every single one of his rules (part of the fun of watching "NCIS" is waiting for new ones to be revealed), but there are at least 91 of them. What is certain, though, is Gibbs has shared and lived by Rule 45, which is a simple one: clean your mess. So, what does this rule mean exactly?

On one hand, it can be interpreted in the literal sense — cleaning your dishes, picking up your litter, etc. However, Gibbs' meaning is more complex, as it pertains to covering up loose ends in regard to investigations, personal issues, or — as Gibbs can relate to — acts of bloody vengeance against Mexican Cartel members. In simple terms, Gibbs believes that everyone is responsible for fixing their own mistakes, and they must be willing to take accountability for their actions.

Rule 45 is one that can apply to all walks of life, but when did Gibbs officially add it to the book in CBS' hit procedural? To answer that question, we must revisit "NCIS" season 7.