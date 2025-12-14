Does Slow Horses' Slough House Really Exist?

Like the misfit sleuths on which it's focused, "Slow Horses" has taken a while to reach its full potential. That's not to say it hasn't been great from the beginning, but streaming on Apple TV (which has lots of great shows that nobody is watching) means the series has taken some time to find a significant audience. Following its fifth season, "Slow Horses" is garnering the attention it deserves, and fans will no doubt have questions. Many might be wondering whether Slough House itself is real, and while the MI5 dumping ground for burnout spies is based on real locations, it's not an actual place. Still, fans can visit the London-based building used for exterior shots and the famous fire escape that leads up to the entrance.

There's so much to like about "Slow Horses," aka the best spy show on TV. From Gary Oldman's career best performance as the disheveled Jackson Lamb to the razor sharp writing, the series is one of the primary reasons why everyone should subscribe to Apple TV. What often gets overlooked, however, is the production design.

Much of the show is shot on-location in London, but it's the interiors that really showcase the production team's understanding of the "Slow Horses" universe. Slough House itself is the perfect example. This dilapidated relic of 1960s brutalist design looks like it's been standing in Blighty for over half a century when, in fact, the convincingly rundown offices are all built on sound stages. Of course, those interiors are blended seamlessly with exterior shots to create the illusion that Lamb and his outcast spies are all working in the heart of London. That does, however, mean that Slough House doesn't technically exist in the same form it appears in the show, but the real-world locations very much do.