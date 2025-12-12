Pluribus Revisits A Tragic Breaking Bad Location Fans Will Definitely Remember

The following contains heavy spoilers for "Pluribus" episode 7. You have been warned.

Vince Gilligan has delivered one of the best TV shows of the year with the peculiar sci-fi series "Pluribus." The show is unlike anything Gilligan has done, combining the high concept sci-fi intrigue from his "X-File" days with his meticulous approach to character drama from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

No, "Pluribus" is not at all related to either "Breaking Bad" or "Better Call Saul" and the shows are extremely different, with Gilligan actively avoiding sharing many cast members or even locations between the two universes. For one, "Pluribus" takes place in a world that's taken over by an alien hivemind, and there is not a single hint of drug empires or lawyers in it.

Granted, there are similarities, like Gilligan's visual and editing style, and a possible reference to a roof pizza, but for the most part there is next to nothing about the "Breaking Bad" universe in the Apple show. That is, until the latest episode, where we revisit a small but pivotal location from "Breaking Bad," one tied to one of the most tragic storylines in the entire show.

Now that she's aware she can't ever be turned into one of the hivemind without her consent, Carol (the spectacular Rhea Seehorn) travels back home from Las Vegas with newfound confidence and reassurance. She also now fully embraces the benefits of the hivemind for her pleasure, asking them to do menial things like shipping a single Gatorade to her at a gas station, having them prepare her favorite meal at a very expensive restaurant, or stealing a painting from the Georgia O'Keeffe museum after a quick visit. Yes, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum that Jesse and Jane visit in "Breaking Bad."