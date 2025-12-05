This 2025 Indie Found Footage Horror Movie Is Unlike Anything You've Seen Before

One of the joys of the horror genre is in the way it revels in its various subgenres. In other words, not every horror movie is looking to be a trailblazer, as most are content to be a good example of its chosen subgenre, whether it's a haunted house movie, a slasher, or so on. Subgenres also tend to have a heyday, a period where they're trendy, and everyone is trying their hand at it. Because of this, it's easy to declare a subgenre dead or washed up prematurely, for while trends certainly die out, a decent subgenre — especially in horror — never truly dies.

It's no surprise that the found footage subgenre rose to prominence around the same time that smartphones began to transform how people communicated. Once the idea of people constantly filming themselves and others stopped being a novelty and became mundane, the subgenre began to dip in frequency, with fewer original and one-off films being made while long-running franchises like "Paranormal Activity" and the "V/H/S" series continued. All of this is why this month's "Man Finds Tape" is so particularly exciting. The film, co-written and directed by Paul Gandersman and Peter S. Hall, is an original entry in the found footage subgenre. Putting it like that sounds too trite; the movie feels unlike anything you've seen before, as it ingeniously blends several forms of mixed media.

Everything from bits of found footage from camcorders and security cameras to YouTube videos to smartphone videos and professional documentary footage is utilized in "Man Finds Tape," and rather than being a distracting gimmick, this fresh approach only makes the film's horror that much more effective.