Michael Bay's 2025 Documentary Might Be One Of The Best Movies Of The Year (That We Still Can't Watch)
The year is winding down, and lists of the best movies and shows of the year are getting locked down and published. Unfortunately, there are still movies that haven't been widely released that we believe are deserving of a spot on these lists — movies that have screened at festivals but haven't gotten distribution yet.
Such is the case for "We Are Storror," a documentary made by Michael Bay (yes, that Michael Bay), who trades heavy visual effects and grand stories full of action for a rather intimate portrait of a group of friends who defy gravity and death with incredible parkour stunts that are so dangerous, Bay literally could not be anywhere near the set while filming was underway.
That danger component is what makes this weird move by Michael Bay make complete sense for one of the least subtle filmmakers working in Hollywood today. This is a spectacular, thrilling documentary with the kind of over-the-top stunts Bay has made a career out of highlighting (to the tune of $6 billion dollars at the box office overall). If it was scripted, it would easily be one of the best action movies of 2025, and we were quite impressed after its world premiere at the SXSW film festival earlier this year. Sadly, there is still no release date or even news of the film having distribution, but that won't stop us from telling you that "We Are Storror" will be a must-watch whenever it finally reaches our screens, whenever that is.
We Are Storror is an intense and thrilling action documentary
"We Are Storror" follows the London-based YouTube parkour team Storror, who have spent years doing daredevil stunts and uploading videos for everyone's delight and/or absolute horror. Bay and the group have prior history, too, as they collaborated in some parkour scenes for Bay's action movie "6 Underground." This is to say, it's not surprising that the documentary features some absolutely terrifying and intense stunts, visceral moments full of vertigo that will leave you with sweaty palms.
Indeed, even if Bay wasn't physically on set, his style can be felt throughout "We Are Storror." If you like the stunning drone shots of Bay's "Ambulance," you might recognize that same visual style here, with the camera swerving and flying around as the parkour team leaps from rooftop to rooftop, defying gravity and even racing against monkeys on Indian rooftops.
And yet, this movie is more than just a stunt fest. In addition to the incredible action being displayed, the film offers a rather sweet and nuanced exploration of male bonding and growing up and realizing you achieved everything you dreamed of too early in life. It has a bit of a Peter Pan Syndrome in how it shows the titular Storror members reckoning with the danger of the life they chose, the paths they didn't take, and the vulnerability of being an adult. It's an earnest, raw portrait of a group of daredevils that offers more than just a "look at how crazy these guys are!" approach, but engages with them on a human level that's rare for a Michael Bay film, yet has us excited to see what else he can do when experimenting with different genres.
Now if only a company would pick it up for distribution...