Michael Bay's 2025 Documentary Might Be One Of The Best Movies Of The Year (That We Still Can't Watch)

The year is winding down, and lists of the best movies and shows of the year are getting locked down and published. Unfortunately, there are still movies that haven't been widely released that we believe are deserving of a spot on these lists — movies that have screened at festivals but haven't gotten distribution yet.

Such is the case for "We Are Storror," a documentary made by Michael Bay (yes, that Michael Bay), who trades heavy visual effects and grand stories full of action for a rather intimate portrait of a group of friends who defy gravity and death with incredible parkour stunts that are so dangerous, Bay literally could not be anywhere near the set while filming was underway.

That danger component is what makes this weird move by Michael Bay make complete sense for one of the least subtle filmmakers working in Hollywood today. This is a spectacular, thrilling documentary with the kind of over-the-top stunts Bay has made a career out of highlighting (to the tune of $6 billion dollars at the box office overall). If it was scripted, it would easily be one of the best action movies of 2025, and we were quite impressed after its world premiere at the SXSW film festival earlier this year. Sadly, there is still no release date or even news of the film having distribution, but that won't stop us from telling you that "We Are Storror" will be a must-watch whenever it finally reaches our screens, whenever that is.