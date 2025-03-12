Michael Bay's First Documentary Was So Dangerous To Shoot He Wasn't Allowed On Set [SXSW]

Few directors are as devoid of subtlety as Michael Bay. He's a filmmaker who can turn any type of scene into an action scene and often films quieter moments like he's shooting a movie's climax. But while Bay has crafted plenty of spectacular action scenes in the past, his latest film might be his most audacious and impressive work to date. It was also extremely dangerous to shoot, so much so that Bay was legally unable to be anywhere near the set while the cameras were rolling.

When you hear the words "A documentary by Michael Bay," many thoughts come to mind. However, upon watching "We Are Storror," you come to realize that, of course, death-defying parkour daredevils who perform outlandish stunts on the regular would be the subject that captured Bay's attention.

There was just one tiny problem. As a member of the Directors Guild of America, Bay was legally bound to ensure any set he works on is risk-free, and as safe as humanly possible. Of course, a movie about people who jump across rooftops hundreds of feet above ground is anything but risk-free.

"I said, 'I don't care to know anything you're doing. I do not approve of it. What you're doing is illegal. This is completely wrong,'" Bay explained during a Q&A after the premiere of "We Are Storror" at SXSW. "I'm not doing anything on this. I'm not a producer. I'm not a director, so forget my name, call me later, and I'll look at the footage and see if I license it."

Bay and his legal team spent actual years figuring out how to make "We Are Storror" in a way that wouldn't place the director in legal danger should anything go wrong (and plenty did). The key was that he would not be allowed on set or be involved with filming at all. "I could not be involved in any way, shape or form," Bay noted at the Q&A. He couldn't even have knowledge of the footage until it was all shot and everyone was alive and well — to the point where a big accident that occurred early on during filming was complete news to Bay when he found out about it much, much later.