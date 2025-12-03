A Former SNL Star Is Feuding With An Alt-Comedy Legend And Fans Are Bewildered

Tim Heidecker hates Kyle Mooney. At least, that's the impression you would get if you watch any of the pair's recent interactions, which have been so palpably awkward and tense that many fans are wondering just what Mooney has done to stoke the ire of his alt-comedy forbear. When you drill down into it, however, you discover you're witnessing one of the best long-running bits of the last few decades ... or are you?

For a long time, Tim and Eric, the beloved comedy duo made up of Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, refused to play ball with interviewers. On YouTube, there's a whole universe of brilliantly unsettling and hilarious interviews featuring the pair, who simply reject the whole concept of the interview outright and use every interaction with the press as an excuse for causing comedic mayhem. After several years of this, however, the duo became more open to discussing their work, and one of the most significant things to come out of their newfound candor was Heidecker citing Steve Martin as an influence.

As the comedian once explained on his "Office Hours Live" podcast, he was inspired as a youngster by Martin's attempt to "get to that place where you're with your friends, and you're laughing, and you don't even know why you're laughing." This type of comedy, which, as Heidecker noted, isn't "following the patterns and rhythms of traditional setup-joke, setup-joke punchline-style comedy," often leads to some strange and absurd places. One of the best examples of recent years is the alt-comedy legend's feud with "Saturday Night Live" alum and similarly esteemed alt-comedian Kyle Mooney, which also happens to be funnier than any of the best comedies of 2025.