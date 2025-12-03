Stranger Things Season 5 Quietly Pays Off A Season 4 Line Everyone Forgot About

This article contains spoilers for volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5.

The first batch of episodes in the final season of "Stranger Things" sees all of the different Hawkins clusters moving to figure out what kind of scheme the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is hatching next. After the surprise disappearance of Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher), it's determined that the gatekeeper of the Upside Down is interested in snatching more children under the guise of the mysterious Mr. Whatsit. The gang figures that Derek Turnbow (Jake Connelly), Holly's schoolyard bully, is next, and that they have to find a way to reach him before Vecna does. But since they can't just grab Derek without arousing suspicion or getting arrested, the plan needs a special outlier in the form of the chaotic Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson).

In one of the season's best moments so far, Erica comes knocking at the Turnbow house with an apology pie for her estranged friend Tina (Caroline Elle Abrams). It's enough of a kind gesture to not only get her in the door, but a place at the table as everyone enjoys a slice of the drug-laced treat. The only issue is that Tina is the only person (besides Erica, naturally) who isn't taking a bite. One by one, the Turnbows start passing out in front of Tina. Derek, on the other hand, thinks it's pretty hilarious before falling asleep on the table, and to his credit, it is. Thankfully, Erica has a contingency plan for whoever didn't eat the pie with a surprise syringe to the back of the neck. It's a standout scene in isolation, but would you believe there's a line from last season that appears to foreshadow Erica's bold move?