Stranger Things Season 5 Quietly Pays Off A Season 4 Line Everyone Forgot About
This article contains spoilers for volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5.
The first batch of episodes in the final season of "Stranger Things" sees all of the different Hawkins clusters moving to figure out what kind of scheme the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is hatching next. After the surprise disappearance of Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher), it's determined that the gatekeeper of the Upside Down is interested in snatching more children under the guise of the mysterious Mr. Whatsit. The gang figures that Derek Turnbow (Jake Connelly), Holly's schoolyard bully, is next, and that they have to find a way to reach him before Vecna does. But since they can't just grab Derek without arousing suspicion or getting arrested, the plan needs a special outlier in the form of the chaotic Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson).
In one of the season's best moments so far, Erica comes knocking at the Turnbow house with an apology pie for her estranged friend Tina (Caroline Elle Abrams). It's enough of a kind gesture to not only get her in the door, but a place at the table as everyone enjoys a slice of the drug-laced treat. The only issue is that Tina is the only person (besides Erica, naturally) who isn't taking a bite. One by one, the Turnbows start passing out in front of Tina. Derek, on the other hand, thinks it's pretty hilarious before falling asleep on the table, and to his credit, it is. Thankfully, Erica has a contingency plan for whoever didn't eat the pie with a surprise syringe to the back of the neck. It's a standout scene in isolation, but would you believe there's a line from last season that appears to foreshadow Erica's bold move?
Erica is just as prepared as her sneaky D&D character
In the premiere episode of "Stranger Things" season 4, Erica is chosen by Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) as a replacement for their absence during one of Hellfire Club's D&D campaigns. Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) initially looks down upon the Sinclair sibling for being a kid, that is, until Erica rightfully hits Eddie with her D&D stats. It's a great moment made even better by the fact that it all but describes Erica's demeanor when trying to drug her supposed best friend:
"My name is Lady Applejack. And I'm a chaotic good half-elf rogue, level 14. And I will sneak behind any monster you throw my way and stab them in the back with my poison-soaked kukri. And I'll smile as I watch them die a slow, agonizing death."
Witnessing her entire family pass out and having no idea why is pretty horrific from Tina's perspective, and that's exactly why I couldn't stop laughing. The tension of how Erica is going to take care of her friend didn't even enter my mind, given how easily she gets up from the table, produces the syringe, and jams it right into Tina's neck. She should have eaten the damn pie! It's always fun when "Stranger Things" brings Erica into the fold to take care of something, and she does so with such confidence. Everyone always seems to underestimate her, which makes it even more hilarious when she wipes the floor with their expectations.
Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.