The Only '80s Best Picture Winner That Roger Ebert Didn't Give A Perfect Score To

Movie-wise, the 1980s get a bad rap. Yes, the New Hollywood movement was put on life support in 1980 when Michael Cimino's hubristic (and utterly brilliant) Western epic "Heaven't Gate" had its plug pulled with Francis Ford Coppola's commercial fiasco "One from the Heart" (which is actually a masterpiece), but a new generation of film school brats like Spike Lee, Jim Jarmusch, and the Coen brothers stepped up to take cinema in exciting new directions. The artistic rebellion of the '70s wasn't quelled; it just went independent.

Meanwhile, Hollywood studios settled into a formulaic groove. High-concept blockbusters were all the rage, while prestige pictures grew loftier and ever more important. Just look at the decade's Academy Award winners for Best Picture. There are some great movies in the mix ("Ordinary People," "Amadeus," "The Last Emperor," and "Platoon"), but even those films came freighted with message-heavy significance. These filmmakers were dealing with serious ideas, and their movies could change the way you viewed the world. There was a void in your life if you didn't line up to see these highly consequential movies at your local multiplex.

Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert, the most prominent film voice of the decade, bought what Hollywood was selling. He gave four stars to every single film that won Best Picture in between 1980 and 1989 — except one. Ebert gave Barry Levinson's 1988 Best Picture-winner "Rain Man" a three-and-a-half-star review. I think it's a much better movie than Oscar darlings like "Chariots of Fire," "Gandhi," "Out of Africa," and, dear god, "Driving Miss Daisy." Why did Ebert deem it the least of the '80s Best Pictures?