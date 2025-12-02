Stephen King's Controversial Take On An '80s Robert DeNiro Movie Will Leave You Confused

To the men reading this article: Stop talking up the quality of Martin Scorsese's 1980 film "Raging Bull" to your girlfriend. Remember that scene in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" where all the Kens are infected by notions of the Patriarchy? Recall how they became really opinionated and ultra-masculine as a sign of their toxicity? Indeed, remember the key signifier of the Kens' insufferable male-ness? Right, it was their dogged critical mansplaining defense of Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather." When you talk about "Raging Bull" (or, indeed, many of Scorsese's movies), you sound like Ken. Don't defend "Raging Bull," "Taxi Driver," "Goodfellas," "Casino," or "The Wolf of Wall Street." The same goes for "Scarface," "Fight Club," "Joker," or "A Clockwork Orange."

Not that those are bad movies. Indeed, most of them are indelible classics that one likely studied in film school. Any of the talented /Film writers could choose almost any title from the above list and write an impassioned essay on its dramatic power, its tragic links between crime and masculinity, and its significance in the history of cinema. But there's a difference between loving "Fight Club," and having a "Fight Club" poster on your dorm wall. The former is an expression of admiration. The latter is a red flag.

And sometimes, the ultra-masculine classics don't get re-litigated often enough. It's important to revisit your favorite classics from time to time to gauge if they still hold up. While there are many people out there who love "Raging Bull," there is a strong contingent of people out there who loathe the film outright. One of those people is Stephen King. On his Twitter/X account, King answered a poll, asking him what movie he will never be convinced is good. His response? "Raging Bull."